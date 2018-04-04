17 Ways To Style The Humble Bandana

There's definitely something in the air. Our senior style editor Annie Georgia Greenberg came back from a weekend at a poetry convention in Elko, NV, sporting her “wild rag” at least once a week. Our market editor Rachel Besser, inspired by ’90s hip-hop style and a particularly brutal winter, had been sporting thrift-store bandanas around her neck to block out the cold…and then, just because it looked good. And — bam! — it was on the runways, too, at Coach; and our favourite street style buds like Leandra Medine and Sue Williamson were doing things with them that had us bulk-ordering them from Amazon.
Everyone is wearing them, and it’s always so GOOD, editor-in-chief Christene Barberich turned to me one day to say. And, it’s true — there are certain micro-trends that get less shiny as more people adopt them. But not so with a bandana. Every single time we see one tied around a braid or worn under a collar, it looks more appealing to us. A lot of it has to do with its endless variability. There’s no wrong way to wear it, and an infinite number of so right ways, that spotting a new bandana trick can feel like a treat each time.
In honour of this timeless trend, we rounded up some of Refinery29’s biggest bandana fans to show us how they wear theirs. And in the spirit of its ease, its spontaneity, and its you-do-you spirit, our editor-in-chief snapped all these shots using her iPhone during one cloudy NYC afternoon. You crash course in bandana-worshipping, ahead.