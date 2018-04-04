17 Ways To Style The Humble Bandana

Everyone is wearing them, and it’s always so GOOD, editor-in-chief Christene Barberich turned to me one day to say. And, it’s true — there are certain micro-trends that get less shiny as more people adopt them. But not so with a bandana. Every single time we see one tied around a braid or worn under a collar, it looks more appealing to us. A lot of it has to do with its endless variability. There’s no wrong way to wear it, and an infinite number of so right ways, that spotting a new bandana trick can feel like a treat each time.