Denim and me? Let’s say we’re acquaintances, not friends. My wardrobe is crammed full of clashing prints, oversized silhouettes and sharp tailoring. I’ve got more palazzo pants than the Riviera, and you won’t catch me out of a dress in summer. But denim? Nada. Zilch. Non, merci.
I can’t resist a challenge, however. So when Amazon Fashion dared me to ditch the culottes, chinos and corduroy for seven days of summer denim… I said yes.
Will an indigo wash alter my mood? Will a flared leg melt my cold stonewash heart? Read on to find out how I, a denim novice, wore seven days of jeans – from work to home, and all the social occasions in between. And if any of these pairs takes your fancy, you can snap them up on Prime right here, right now.