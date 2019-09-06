Story from Fashion

From Print To Pastels, Every Instagram Account To Follow For Your Aesthetic

Eni Subair
Photo via @chrystelleeriksberger.

Whether you're a neutrals-only minimalist, a loyal member of the brighter, the better neon club, or think clashing prints is the only way to express yourself, it's likely you have your own aesthetic and you stick to it. While this is no bad thing – you know what you like! – it's easy to fall into a sartorial rut, shopping at the same spots and turning to the designers that never let you down.
In need of a wardrobe refresh? Never fear. We’ve trawled Instagram to find the coolest women repping every kind of style. Love saccharine pastels but not sure which labels to hit up next? A maximalist at heart but torn between this season’s big prints? The search stops here. Click through to find the women we're double-tapping for every taste.
Advertisement

1 of 46
Best for pastels

A quick flick through this Copenhagen native's feed highlights the many perks of experimenting with a multicoloured uniform. Rarely skimping on acid neon shades, poppy pastels and print, Anne Johannsen's outfits are rich, vibrant and youthful – precisely why we continue to stalk her style. We're following her lead and opting for trousers in the yellow shade Man Repeller's Harling Ross coined #stickofbutter, head-to-toe mauve and splashes of cornflower blue to spice up our autumn wardrobe.
 
Related Stories
We Recreated Kirsten Dunst's Best Noughties Looks
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
2 of 46
Shop This
Topshop
Tamara Acrylic Chain Mini Grab Bag
£25.00
Advertisement
3 of 46
Shop This
Mansur Gavriel
Drawstring Pouch Leather Bag
£402.00
4 of 46
A banana yellow crop top and a swirl of colour catapults a classic crew neck sweater and jeans into 2019, not forgetting that matching Ganni sun hat. Climb aboard the egg yolk bandwagon with some statement accessories and equally rich denim.
5 of 46
Shop This
Whistles
Yellow Fray Hem Jeans
£119.00£59.00
6 of 46
Shop This
Sies Marjan
Karolina Ruffled Plissé Linen-blend Straig...
£1355.00£271.00
7 of 46
If no one saw you in head-to-toe lilac denim, did it even happen? This fuzzy handbag is a new micro trend for autumn – Chanel, Staud and Off-White (among others) graced the runway with adorable shearling plus ones that we envisioned taking both to the office and on a night out. Statement retro fashion trainers are the icing on the cake.

Advertisement
8 of 46
Shop This
Weekday
Dual Lilac Denim Jacket
£55.00
9 of 46
Shop This
Emilio Pucci
Printed Techno Hat
£240.00£168.00
10 of 46
Best for clashing prints

There's something alluring about the way designer Sara Brown merges tricky prints. Never one to shy away from loud graphics, you'll often find her sporting a mix of animal prints and psychedelic tie-dye or draped in her own citrus and check print creations. We'll be taking a leaf out of Sara’s book and stocking our wardrobes with an assortment of print-heavy, farm-inspired pieces.


 
11 of 46
Shop This
Warehouse
Zebra Print Flip Mini Dress
£49.00
12 of 46
Advertisement
13 of 46
Stripes and neon have never looked so good. Going all the way with a tailored offering, Collusion rollneck and chunky adidas trainers, Sara once again masters the art of blending graphic prints with finesse.
 

14 of 46
Shop This
Solid and Striped
Cabana Printed Voile Shirt
£88.00
15 of 46
Shop This
ASOS CURVE
Shirred Waist Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
£32.00
16 of 46
Beach bum vibes dominated our summer aesthetic, leading us down a path of psychedelic prints galore. Any hint of the hippy print caught our attention, whether it was via a feminine maxi (cc Sara for inspo), a Prada-style bowling shirt or a more casual tie-dye tee and cycling shorts. Californian surfer dude to the core.
 

17 of 46
Shop This
ASOS CURVE
Tie Dye Jumper
£30.00
Advertisement
18 of 46
Shop This
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£115.00
19 of 46
Best for an all-white outfit

Chrystelle Eriksberger's dedication to an all-white ensemble is admirable – just the thought of top-to-toe white is enough to make us spill our coffee down that perfect ribbed vest top we spent hours trawling the net to find. Her pearly, under the sea-inspired accessories are a stroke of genius.

20 of 46
Shop This
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
21 of 46
Shop This
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£65.00£20.00
22 of 46
The vest top revival is real and it’s all part of our lust for nostalgic – mainly '90s-themed – fashion. Silk scarfs were atop many an influencer’s head as we plunged into summer, kitten heels were all over our feeds and we’ve been carrying dainty square handbags that just about hold our phones (and nothing else). 2019 was the year Y2K fashion peaked and we're keeping that wave going, one round-neck vest at a time.



Advertisement
23 of 46
Shop This
Arket
Ribbed Racer Tank
£17.00
24 of 46
Shop This
Vince
Ribbed Stretch-cotton Jersey Tank
£95.00
25 of 46
Resembling a tall glass of milk wasn't a sartorial look we aspired to conquer – until now. Neutral tones add an unexpected air of sophistication – think tan accessories and sleek sunnies. Posing in front of some impressive architecture doesn't hurt, either.






26 of 46
Shop This
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
27 of 46
Shop This
Violeta By Mango
Structured Suit Blazer
£69.99
Advertisement
28 of 46
Best for neon hues

OTT colours trickled down from the catwalk (Emporio Armani and Henry Holland, to name a few), displacing subtler shades for the remainder of the season. Often clad in vivid structured blazers, Salma J is no novice when it comes to slotting highlighter shades into her daily uniform. How are we mastering the ‘80s tinged trend right now? Try a sporty take with some retro kicks, badass sunglasses and a generously padded puffer coat.
 


29 of 46
Shop This
Collusion
Collusion Neon Cord Blazer
£40.00£28.00
30 of 46
Shop This
JDY
Green Blazer
£35.00
31 of 46
Pink isn’t just for Wednesdays, you know, and Salma’s monochrome fit looks effortless. The contemporary way to wear the ultra-visible hue is with pared-back accessories – a sophisticated tote is the quickest way to nail autumn chic. You’re welcome.
 

32 of 46
Shop This
House of Holland
Stripe Print Stand-collar Track Jacket
£470.00£329.00
Advertisement
33 of 46
Shop This
House of Holland
Stripe Print Ripstop Track Pants
£360.00£252.00
34 of 46
Shop This
Jacquemus
Moyo Poplin Straight Leg Pants
£445.00
35 of 46
Plush knits and spunky accessories will be a mainstay as the weather turns cooler. We’re following Salma’s lead by adopting more striking colour palettes and splurging on plucky sunglasses. Care to join us?
 

36 of 46
Shop This
Gucci
Green Sunglasses
£198.00
37 of 46
Shop This
Staud
Rocky Embellished Ribbed Cotton Turtleneck...
£125.00
Advertisement
38 of 46
Best for neutral tones

Plot twist: Neutrals are in fact one of autumn’s most exciting trends. Brittany Bathgate applies a minimalist’s sense of style to the trend, giving it a new lease of life while keeping it fun. Mixing neutrals and injecting hints of white can help break up nudes in a refreshing way. Straight-leg trousers and buttoned-up shirts are grandad chic and we’re here for it.


39 of 46
Shop This
& Other Stories
Oversized Corduroy Workwear Shirt
£79.00
40 of 46
Shop This
Max Mara
Renon Pleated Camel Hair Wide-leg Pants
£485.00
41 of 46
Safari but make it fashion. We’re scooping up dainty wicker baskets, throwing on wide-brim hats and adorning ourselves in various shades of caramel for a delicious finish. While we’re in the midst of this indecisive weather, stocking up on camel pieces for last-minute getaways will always make for a luxurious holiday uniform.

42 of 46
Advertisement
43 of 46
Shop This
Arket
Straw Basket
£27.00
44 of 46
Dispel all thoughts that neutrals equal bland. Thanks to masses of influencers and iconic fashion houses like Burberry, we’re piling on the understated shades. Slip on a pair of chocolate brown straight-leg jeans and an oversized blazer for a sophisticated office look; add barely there heels and a sculptural bag for evening drinks.
 

45 of 46
Shop This
Wright Le Chapelain
Single-breasted Tailored Blazer
£950.00£380.00
46 of 46
Shop This
COS
Versatile Leather Shoulder Bag
£69.00
Advertisement