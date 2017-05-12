Bella Hadid Found The Perfect Summer Heels — At Zara

Every season, there tends to be one item from Zara's collection that emerges as the clear stand-out. There's usually little room for debate as to what the winning garment is: You'll know as soon as you spot it on every other person you run into. (And if most of your friends aren't already in possession of said item, they're probably en route to purchase it.) We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but we might've just found the fast-fashion retailer's breakout hit for summer '17 — and that's all thanks to Bella Hadid.
The 20-year-old model was spotted out in New York wearing her springtime best: transitional-dressing favorites such as an cropped off-the-shoulder sweater (from Aritzia) and frayed-edge jeans (you can nab those at Levi's), and warm-weather essentials like vintage-inspired round sunglasses and gingham platform shoes. The latter in particular had the Internet abuzz, not just because the pattern was delightfully in-season, but also because of where she scooped them up: She was wearing Zara's gingham high-heel platform shoes, which currently retail for $59.90. That's right — even the Hadids know a good deal when they seem 'em.
The footwear in question features a curved platform heel and square toe, and the style is entirely covered with black-and-white checked fabric. The almost-four-inch boost might feel intimidating for daytime wear, but Hadid made a pretty convincing case for integrating the statement piece into the classic jeans-and-sweater formula. Plus, at under $60, it makes for a relatively guilt-free "treat yourself" purchase.
Surprisingly enough, the shoes are still in stock on Zara's website, despite the fact that it's been 24 hours since Hadid was photographed in them. You won't want to leave these sitting in your virtual cart, though: There are only a few sizes left...and we have a feeling the Insta-model boost has positioned these gingham heels for the Zara Hall Of Fame.
