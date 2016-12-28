The course of true shoe love never did run smooth, which is why Kourtney Kardashian is turning to Snapchat to get her fans' opinions on a new pair of sneakers. Footwear News reports that after presumably receiving a pair of platform Gucci sneakers for Christmas, the 37-year-old mother of three needed help deciding whether they were worth keeping.
The shoes themselves are quite something: black with red and green (festive!) side stripes on the brand's signature leather. But the unmissable four-inch platform is what takes them to the next level — literally. Dark, bold, and truly one-of-a-kind, these bad boys retail for $950, so this is definitely not a decision anyone should take lightly.
"Yes or no?" the Kardashian asked, snapping a photo of the kicks along with some of her other spoils. The five-foot-tall influencer definitely wouldn't turn down a few extra inches, it's just a matter if whether or not she'd actually wear them.
Unless she returns to Snapchat with a breaking #ShoeUpdate, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for these shoes in the coming weeks as the celebrity goes out and about to celebrate the new year. And hey, if she doesn't want them, we could definitely take them off her hands.
