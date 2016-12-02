Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Reportedly Back Together

So many celebrity couples have split this year. Isn't it time one of them reunited?
E! News, which is pretty much the most trusted news source when it comes to the Kardashian family, is reporting that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together. The outlet does, however, dispute reports that the reality stars are living together.
"They are back together and giving their relationship a try again," a source revealed to E!.
The parents to Mason, Penelope, and Reign split in July 2015 after Disick was spied hanging out with other women in France. Insiders say that he's since changed his ways.
"Scott's mellowed out a lot and hasn't been partying," a source shared.
Ultimately, they "both want to make it work for them and their kids."
Of course, we'll get to watch it all unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Lucky us.
