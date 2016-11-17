Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Reportedly Shacking Up Again

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have remained close friends and coparents since their relationship ended, prompting fans to endlessly speculate that they're back together. The latest rumors of a reunion between the two erupted Sunday, when Disick posted a sexy photo of Kardashian from their trip to Mexico.
Adding fuel to this rumor, People reported Wednesday that they're living together now. Disick had already been sleeping over in order to spend more time with their children, so the new arrangement could've been a natural next step. A source told the magazine that Kardashian "seems very happy" with him and even said she wanted another kid.
Disick has said that he loves Kardashian and wouldn't rule out getting back together. For her part, she's said her ex will always be family to her. And we'll admit it would be nice to see the couple reunited.
But given how many times this has happened before, we're not holding our breaths.
