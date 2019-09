Are they right? Have they really mended their relationship? We know that Kardashian, 37, and Scott, 33 — who has sought treatment for addiction in rehab several times — have remained very close in the year since they broke up. They have both emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children — six-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and 23-month old Reign. The duo has taken vacations and celebrated birthdays and holidays together. In a recent interview , Kardashian said she sees Disick everyday, and Disick has admitted the mother of his children is still the person he loves "most in the world. " And they regularly post PDA-filled Instagrams and cute Snapchats together, sparking rumors of a reunion every time. In other words, we're not assuming anything until they explicitly confirm they're back together for real. So love-optimists, don't get your hopes up just yet.