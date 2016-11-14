Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are one of the most confusing on-and-off couples in Hollywood. The pair started dating in 2006, and over the next 10 years broke up and got back together perhaps half a dozen times — and had three children together. Their last split was in July 2015, when photos of Scott partying and getting cozy with stylist Chloe Bartoli surfaced. But by the look of Kardashian and Disick's latest matching Instagram posts, they could be back on.
The pair are soaking up some sun on a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to E! Online. On Sunday night, they sent an interesting message to their Instagram followers with a photo of Kardashian's derriere, while she looks out on the ocean. Disick's picture is notably more zoomed in, accentuating Kardashian's assets, but they both title the shot "Views." The comments sections on their cheeky posts are rife with optimistic fans who believe this means the pair is getting back together: "Love is real"; 'YAY BACK TOGETHER"; "OOMMMMMGGGGGGG! This year still has some hope left!"; "this makes my heart happy."
Are they right? Have they really mended their relationship? We know that Kardashian, 37, and Scott, 33 — who has sought treatment for addiction in rehab several times — have remained very close in the year since they broke up. They have both emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children — six-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and 23-month old Reign. The duo has taken vacations and celebrated birthdays and holidays together. In a recent interview, Kardashian said she sees Disick everyday, and Disick has admitted the mother of his children is still the person he loves "most in the world." And they regularly post PDA-filled Instagrams and cute Snapchats together, sparking rumors of a reunion every time. In other words, we're not assuming anything until they explicitly confirm they're back together for real. So love-optimists, don't get your hopes up just yet.
