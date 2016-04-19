If the gossip mags are to be believed, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are hooking up. If that's true, then an affection for the reality star is not the only thing Biebs and Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, have in common. They both like to indulge in awkward social media tributes to their exes, it seems.
Taking a page out of Bieber's playbook, Disick shared a very intimate, very old photo of him and Kardashian smooching to wish her a happy birthday. Kourtney turned 37 yesterday, and the father of her three children couldn't resist digging into the PDA archives. Don't they have Hallmark out there?
"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash," he captioned the photo. "Everyone who knows you loves you so much!"
Um, clearly. Can't wait to see what he does for Mother's Day.
