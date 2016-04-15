Kourtney Kardashian is not one to waste a #TBT opportunity. On Thursday, the eldest Kardashian sister joined in the Instagram fun with a memorable throwback by sharing a photo of herself from her 20th birthday party. In the 17-year-old snap, she's rocking a hot pink dress and holding onto approximately 900 giant orange and pink balloons. And in proper 1999 fashion, she's giving the camera a kissy face. (We just wish her sisters were in the photo for maximum nostalgic impact!)
The photo itself is adorable. But what stuns us is that 17 years, three kids, and one reality empire later, Kardashian looks remarkably like her 20-year-old self. And Kardashian timed her post perfectly — she turns 37 on Monday, April 18.
