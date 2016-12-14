When Gucci's latest ad campaign popped up in our inboxes this morning, we couldn't help but play a game of Caption This. The label's spring 2017 collection, which was actually quite hard to see through the smoky red haze at its presentation, is here in plain sight, lensed by photographer Glen Luchford. The images are a continuation of creative director Alessandro Michele's transportive genius, and he's recruited a couple of furry friends to help paint the scene. There's a lion, a lioness, a tiger, and a few models with the munchies. And it's because of the campaign's cinematic art direction (by Christopher Simmonds) that we just had to add our own commentary to the story.
Well, by our commentary, we mean the utterances of our inner omniscient Carrie Bradshaw we carry in our tiny dessert taxidermy handbags to help get us through the broken heels and hearts of this thing called life. In the slideshow ahead, you'll see a lion biting a Gucci duffle (yes, for real), a model looking almost existentially at what appears to be a McRib, and myriad Crayola-marker drawn tattoos that we're hoping are meant to be ironic. We'll just let Bradshaw make sense of the madness...
