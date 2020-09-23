This ’00s Shoe Trend Just Got A 2020 Update

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent seasons that we’ve seen a classic item get trendier with some added height. The same thing happened with ‘70s style boots, as well as combat boots. Later, we saw it happen with loafers, followed by leather slides. It was only a matter of time before fashion gave the flip-flop the same treatment. Furthermore, since we’re still spending the majority of our time indoors, there’s really no reason to stop wearing something you like just because it’s no longer technically weather-appropriate.