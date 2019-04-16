Scouring eBay, Poshmark, and Depop isn't a task for the faint of heart — but it's exactly what we've been doing to find a pair of slip-ons, those nostalgia-inducing platforms we donated to Goodwill back in 2007. Back then, we could have never expected that the iconic Steve Madden slip-ons from our heyday (and the heydays of the Olsen twins, Lizzie McGuire and the Spice Girls) would re-emerge as the shoe trend of the season just 12 years later.
Alas, Steve Madden's throwback sandals are officially back. And thanks to the founder himself, in partnership with Urban Outfitters, you can now buy a pair of his famous SLINKY platforms (now called the SCRUNCHY) or the new, equally as 90s-inspired CONTEMPO sandals by simply signing onto UrbanOutfitters.com. “Since the very beginning, it’s been all about platforms for us,” said Steve Madden, Founder, Creative & Design Chief in a press release. “We figured now was the perfect time to re-invent these styles in a fun and exciting way and there wasn’t a better partner than Urban Outfitters.”
So before a hoard of Spice Girls super fans buy up every size, take a peak at the Steve Madden X Urban Outfitters capsule ahead.
