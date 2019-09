Alas, Steve Madden's throwback sandals are officially back. And thanks to the founder himself, in partnership with Urban Outfitters , you can now buy a pair of his famous SLINKY platforms (now called the SCRUNCHY) or the new, equally as 90s-inspired CONTEMPO sandals by simply signing onto UrbanOutfitters.com . “Since the very beginning, it’s been all about platforms for us,” said Steve Madden, Founder, Creative & Design Chief in a press release. “We figured now was the perfect time to re-invent these styles in a fun and exciting way and there wasn’t a better partner than Urban Outfitters.”