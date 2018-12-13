15 Designer Pieces To Shop On eBay

eBay serves as a marketplace for multitudes of people. It's comparable to a very well organized and labeled garage sale, if those exist. There are weird hidden things in the corners if you know the right searches (à la @ebaybae) and trending fake designer pieces shipped from a mysterious shop in China, but what we’re here for are the authentic designer steals. It can be a tough, confusing space, with its bidding rules and too-many-acronyms. But type in “vintage your favorite designer” and you’ll find pieces that you never realized existed from labels you love. You can virtually hop in a DeLorean and time travel to designers past when you’ve got the right keywords on eBay – and shop pieces you may not have considered affordable at their original retail price.
Following an hour-long internal debate with myself, I bought myself a pair of Prada heels that I meant to include in this story (fingers crossed they fit; if not, I'll pass along the link). After spending only a minimal amount of time on eBay, I discovered things I never knew I wanted, which is simultaneously the greatest joy and downfall of writing this story.
So click through to see the gems excavated from the depths of eBay, and share what you find in the comments.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.