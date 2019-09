15 Designer Pieces To Shop On eBay

eBay serves as a marketplace for multitudes of people. It's comparable to a very well organized and labeled garage sale, if those exist. There are weird hidden things in the corners if you know the right searches (à la @ebaybae ) and trending fake designer pieces shipped from a mysterious shop in China, but what we’re here for are the authentic designer steals. It can be a tough, confusing space, with its bidding rules and too-many- acronyms . But type in “vintage your favorite designer” and you’ll find pieces that you never realized existed from labels you love. You can virtually hop in a DeLorean and time travel to designers past when you’ve got the right keywords on eBay – and shop pieces you may not have considered affordable at their original retail price.