Maybe it's the back-to-school mentality, but there's something about the coming of fall that makes us want to hit "refresh" on multiple aspects of our lives — our shoe game included.
So this season, we're looking to Steve Madden's mod-inspired fall collection for cues on how to give new life to our shoe rack. And, lucky for those of us who like for our footwear to do the walkin' and the talkin', the of-the-moment shoes include sturdy block heels and practical styles that won't make strolling miserable. Yet, a statement they will make. Think: metallic mules and blush pumps instead of plain ol' black; playful thigh-high boots; and texture, texture, texture. (Velvet and suede are definitely having a moment.)
Swipe right to find your perfect fall shoe match.
