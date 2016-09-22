30 On-Trend Shoes You'll Want For Fall

Let's face it: When it comes to buying shoes, we (unfortunately) can't purchase the entire store in one go (but if you can and you got that $$$, shoutout to you). More often than not, we're looking to update our shoe closets with one...maybe two pairs of shoes. So when a new season rolls around, deciding between a statement piece and something that goes with everything always sets a trap; we either leave the store with a few pairs, no pairs, or one we're still not sure about.



With today's trends, however, that statement-or-standard-shoe debacle no longer exists. Now, matching is out the window, ugly shoes are cool, and the crazier your kicks are, the better. You can get whatever your heart desires: If it's a black lace-up bootie, go for it! If it's a baby-blue and silver pair of heels, get them!



To start, you'll find 30 on-trend shoes that are wacky, cool, and gorgeous in the slides ahead. Listen to your heart and pick a pair that works for you.