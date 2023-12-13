12 Faux Fur Coats To Keep You Warm This Winter

Where fall weather lends itself to trenchcoats and raincoats, winter is all about faux fur. Like a fluffy blanket you can walk around in, faux fur coats are a wardrobe staple by the time we reach December, providing much-needed warmth for the festive season and beyond. Whether it's to wear on one of the many festive soirées you have planned or to wander around holiday markets, a fluffy coat is always a good idea during winter.
While faux fur outerwear has been a fashion essential for quite some time, it routinely undergoes a revival, with new colorways, patterns, and textures appearing on the runways each year. Thankfully, brands have taken note, with a string of snuggly coats on offer this season. Whether you prefer something longline and belted or a cute, short fluffy jacket, there's something to suit every type of style this winter.
Keep clicking to see 12 of our favorite faux fur coats right now.
