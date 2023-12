12 Faux Fur Coats To Keep You Warm This Winter

Where fall weather lends itself to trenchcoats and raincoats, winter is all about faux fur . Like a fluffy blanket you can walk around in, faux fur coats are a wardrobe staple by the time we reach December, providing much-needed warmth for the festive season and beyond. Whether it's to wear on one of the many festive soirées you have planned or to wander around holiday markets, a fluffy coat is always a good idea during winter.