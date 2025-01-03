From fresh denim silhouettes to new color obsessions, it can be tricky to navigate the mélange of fashion trends that infiltrate our screens — and stores — at the start of every year. That said, if fashion were a sport, January trend predictions would be the pre-season highlight. And who better to coach us than some of our favorite in-the-know content creators?
With masses of followers and their fingers on the pulse, fashion creators serve heaps of style inspiration, introduce their communities to new brands, and list forthcoming trends quicker than ChatGPT. So to start the year, we asked six creators for their 2025 trend predictions — including the ones they’re already wearing, are planning to try, and have clocked on the runways.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From Cat Ward’s (@glowupu) anticipation of more over-the-top ruffles to Anyanna Anako’s (@fashunadict) excitement for avant-garde polka dots, scroll on to explore six content creators’ next fashion fixations.
2025 Fashion Trend: Loafers
“Loafers are going nowhere. In 2025, they'll be worn with absolutely everything: socks and skirts, sporty elements, as well as denim, and will often be chosen over a trainer,” content creator Danielle Ward (@littlefashbird) tells Refinery29, pointing to a surge in pre-loved designer purchases from brands like Miu Miu and Prada. “I have a new chunky pair from Whistles that I’ll be adding to my weekly rotation this year.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Ruffles
In a recent TikTok video, trend forecaster Cat Ward (@glowupu) predicts that Chloé’s frilly, boho spring/summer collection will have a major influence on 2025. “Ruffles will be one of the biggest trends this year,” Ward tells Refinery29. Alongside Chloé-esque dresses and skirts, Ward predicts “we’ll see ruffles on collars and sleeves with a circus performer-style spin.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Polka Dots 2.0
Anyanna Anako (@fashunadict) expects us all to see spots this year — but in a more modern way. “The polka dot trend won’t reflect the stiffness we usually associate with it. It’ll embody a younger feel — dots won’t be uniform or perfect and will appear on sheer fabrics for a sexier appeal,” Anako tells Refinery29.
2025 Fashion Trend: Peep-Toe Shoes
“Fashion loves an ugly, weird shoe and I think peep toes are just weird enough that anyone can find a pair to love,” Anna Golka-Yepez (@annagolkayepez) tells Refinery29. “They were all over the September runways and I think they’ll start being incorporated into everyday wear. The style feels very vintage.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
2025 Fashion Trend: No More Purses
“I love a purse, and I don't see us totally abandoning luxury handbags anytime soon. But there's no denying that we've seen the slow decline of the concept of the It bag over the last decade. I think that will mean incorporating products that we typically carry around in our bags into our clothing — whether through custom pockets or finding all-new ways to strap them to our person,” fashion writer Emily Kirkpatrick, who runs the I Heart Mess Substack, tells Refinery29. “I'm thinking something in the vein of that Moschino fall 2021 jacket Lisa Todd Wexley wears in And Just Like That… only way cuter.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Sports Style
“The rugby top was one of the purchases of 2024 and sport style is going to be even bigger next year,” says Danielle Ward, attributing this to our growing support of women in sports. “We'll see a high-low mix: sporty tops worn with silk, lace, and leather, and sports-style jackets with staple straight-legs and loafers.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Upcycled Drops
Sustainable fashion creator Izzy Manuel (@Izzy_Manuel) predicts an increase in reworked and upcycled fashion. “In 2024, we saw brands like Miu Miu and Diesel release specific upcycled collections. I think more and more brands are realizing that sustainability needs to be at the forefront of fashion and that they can still create beautiful designs more eco-consciously,” Manuel says.
2025 Fashion Trend: Headwear
“I think headwear will be a big accessory trend, especially vintage-inspired styles like beaded caps and pillbox hats. I’ve found myself incorporating hats into my looks more and more over the past few months,” Golka-Yepez says. “My Etsy favorites are full of vintage styles. Shop Sideara on Instagram hand-makes some of the most unique hats, while Vaquera and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy also have some amazing headwear.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
2025 Fashion Trend: Bold Shoulders
“The ‘80s are back, including puffy shoulders previously seen on extravagant blouses and evening dresses,” Anako says, noting Saint Laurent’s and Rabanne’s shoulder pad-clad outerwear for spring/summer 2025. “I expect the shoulder pad to be reimagined in many blazer designs." Blouses and shirts will also flex bold shoulders this year.
2025 Fashion Trend: Statement Collars
“We’ll see a lot of neck accessories — and I don’t mean necklaces,” says Cat Ward, referring to brands like Sea and Sandy Liang, which are known for designs featuring oversized collars. “Statement collars will still be a thing, and ties will also have a moment.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Trinkets
“I love how bag charms are now a thing, and I think they’re only going to get bigger as more people want to have fun with their accessories,” Manuel says. “I started experimenting with trinkets at the tail end of 2024, and I love it. I also think it’s a great opportunity to use what we already have and upcycle old hair accessories, jewelry, or fabric into fun charms.”
2025 Fashion Trend: Trompe l'Oeil Curves
“A little celebrity trend I've been obsessed with lately is artificially constructed curves,” says Kirkpatrick, pointing to looks worn by Ariana Grande, Addison Rae, and Chloe Bailey. “The trend has already taken a couple of different forms, like metal bustiers sculpted to look like realistic torsos, Madonna-esque cone bras that extend the breast to outlandish proportions. Kirkpatrick points to past "trends" like heroin chic and BBL craze as the influence. "With the rise of Ozempic and plastic surgery becoming more mainstream and attainable, our physiques are now more malleable than ever before, and fashion is stepping in to artificially add back the curves that have been all but eradicated in 2024.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT