12 Trends That Will Be Everywhere In 2025, According To Fashion Creators

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated 6 January 2025, 19:09
Anna Golka-Yepez, Anyanna Anako and Danielle Ward.
From fresh denim silhouettes to new colour obsessions, it can be tricky to navigate the mélange of fashion trends that infiltrate our screens — and stores — at the start of every year. That said, if fashion were a sport, January trend predictions would be the pre-season highlight. And who better to coach us than some of our favourite in-the-know content creators
With masses of followers and their fingers on the pulse, fashion creators serve heaps of style inspiration, introduce their communities to new brands, and list forthcoming trends quicker than ChatGPT. So to start the year, we asked six creators for their 2025 trend predictions — including the ones they’re already wearing, are planning to try, and have clocked on the runways. 
From Cat Ward’s (@glowupu) anticipation of more over-the-top ruffles to Anyanna Anako’s (@fashunadict) excitement for avant-garde polka dots, scroll on to explore six content creators’ next fashion fixations.

2025 Fashion Trend: Loafers

Photo: Courtesy of Prada.
Loafers are going nowhere. In 2025, they'll be worn with absolutely everything: socks and skirts, sporty elements, as well as denim, and will often be chosen over a trainer,” content creator Danielle Ward (@littlefashbird) tells Refinery29, pointing to a surge in pre-loved designer purchases from brands like Miu Miu and Prada. “I have a new chunky pair from Whistles that I’ll be adding to my weekly rotation this year.”
Vagabond
Cosmo 2.0 Slip On Loafers
£120.00
Vagabond
Sézane
Albane Loafers
£175.00
Sézane
PAIGE
Ellis Shearling Loafer
£380.00
PAIGE

2025 Fashion Trend: Ruffles

Photo: Courtesy of Ester Manas.
In a recent TikTok video, trend forecaster Cat Ward (@glowupu) predicts that Chloé’s frilly, boho spring/summer collection will have a major influence on 2025. “Ruffles will be one of the biggest trends this year,” Ward tells Refinery29. Alongside Chloé-esque dresses and skirts, Ward predicts “we’ll see ruffles on collars and sleeves with a circus performer-style spin.”
Mango
Ruffled Cotton Top
£12.99£19.99
Mango
ASOS Edition Curve
Ruffle Maxi Dress
£96.00£120.00
ASOS
Dôen
Henri Top
£248.00
Dôen

2025 Fashion Trend: Polka Dots 2.0

Photo: Courtesy of Nina Ricci.
Anyanna Anako (@fashunadict) expects us all to see spots this year — but in a more modern way. “The polka dot trend won’t reflect the stiffness we usually associate with it. It’ll embody a younger feel — dots won’t be uniform or perfect and will appear on sheer fabrics for a sexier appeal,” Anako tells Refinery29.
Reformation
Gwen Skirt
£178.00
Reformation
Miaou
Kelly Top
£99.00
Revolve
RIXO
Clarice Midi Dress
£225.00
Rixo

2025 Fashion Trend: Peep-Toe Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu.
“Fashion loves an ugly, weird shoe and I think peep toes are just weird enough that anyone can find a pair to love,” Anna Golka-Yepez (@annagolkayepez) tells Refinery29. “They were all over the September runways and I think they’ll start being incorporated into everyday wear. The style feels very vintage.”
Mango
Open-heel Sandals
£35.99
Mango
Larroudé
Jasmine Mule
£264.00
Larroudé
Jeffrey Campbell
Cheeky-o Peep Toe Mule
£140.82
Nordstom

2025 Fashion Trend: No More Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
“I love a bag and I don't see us totally abandoning luxury handbags anytime soon. But there's no denying that we've seen the slow decline of the concept of the It bag over the last decade. I think that will mean incorporating products that we typically carry around in our bags into our clothing — whether through custom pockets or finding all-new ways to strap them to our person,” fashion writer Emily Kirkpatrick, who runs the I Heart Mess Substack, tells Refinery29. “I'm thinking something in the vein of that Moschino autumn 2021 jacket Lisa Todd Wexley wears in And Just Like That… only way cuter.”
Sacai
Padded Chunky Slides
£529.00£881.00
Farfetch
Entire Studios
Cotton Cargo Sweatpants
£123.00£205.00
My Theresa
Carhartt
Michigan Jacket
£290.00
Carhartt

2025 Fashion Trend: Sports Style

Photo: Courtesy of Vaquera.
“The rugby top was one of the purchases of 2024 and sport style is going to be even bigger next year,” says Danielle Ward, attributing this to our growing support of women in sports. “We'll see a high-low mix: sporty tops worn with silk, lace and leather, and sports-style jackets with staple straight-legs and loafers.”
FP Movement
Rugby Tunic Layer
£88.00
Free People
Adidas
Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants
£60.00
Adidas
Gap
Wool Varsity Logo Boyfriend Jacket
£95.00
Gap

2025 Fashion Trend: Upcycled Drops

Photo: Courtesy of Diesel.
Sustainable fashion creator Izzy Manuel (@Izzy_Manuel) predicts an increase in reworked and upcycled fashion. “In 2024, we saw brands like Miu Miu and Diesel release specific upcycled collections. I think more and more brands are realising that sustainability needs to be at the forefront of fashion and that they can still create beautiful designs more eco-consciously,” Manuel says.
Re/Done x Hanes
Ribbed Turtleneck
£185.00
RE/DONE
I Was A Sari
Bomber Jacket
£100.00
I Was A Sari
CHERESHNIVSKA
Upcycle Patchwork Jeans
£305.00
Cult Mia

2025 Fashion Trend: Headwear

Photo: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead.
“I think headwear will be a big accessory trend, especially vintage-inspired styles like beaded caps and pillbox hats. I’ve found myself incorporating hats into my looks more and more over the past few months,” Golka-Yepez says. “My Etsy favourites are full of vintage styles. Shop Sideara on Instagram hand-makes some of the most unique hats, while Vaquera and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy also have some amazing headwear.”
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Fluffy Chunky Rabbit Beanie
£175.00
SSENSE
Hisandhervintage
Vintage Straw Breton Hat
£54.61£60.68
Etsy
Lele Sadoughi
Bead Headband
£122.00
Lele Sadoughi

2025 Fashion Trend: Bold Shoulders

Photo: Courtesy of Rabanne.
“The ‘80s are back, including puffy shoulders previously seen on extravagant blouses and evening dresses,” Anako says, noting Saint Laurent’s and Rabanne’s shoulder pad-clad outerwear for spring/summer 2025. “I expect the shoulder pad to be reimagined in many blazer designs." Blouses and shirts will also flex bold shoulders this year.
H&M
Waisted Blazer
£42.99
H&M
Aligne
Allanah Puff Sleeve Peplum Satin Top
£115.00
Aligne
The Frankie Shop
Jolene Semi Sheer Shirt
£175.00
The Frankie Shop

2025 Fashion Trend: Statement Collars

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander.
“We’ll see a lot of neck accessories — and I don’t mean necklaces,” says Cat Ward, referring to brands like Sea and Sandy Liang, which are known for designs featuring oversized collars. “Statement collars will still be a thing, and ties will also have a moment.”
Karen Millen
Plus Size Cotton Poplin Pussybow Blouse
£47.00£79.00
KAREN MILLEN
Patou
Embroidered Cotton Poplin Collar
£102.00£257.00
My Theresa
Damson Madder
Candy Embroidered Collar Blouse
£85.00
Damson Madder

2025 Fashion Trend: Trinkets

Photo: Courtesy of Schiaperelli.
“I love how bag charms are now a thing, and I think they’re only going to get bigger as more people want to have fun with their accessories,” Manuel says. “I started experimenting with trinkets at the tail end of 2024 and I love it. I also think it’s a great opportunity to use what we already have and upcycle old hair accessories, jewellery or fabric into fun charms.”
Jenny Bird
Multi-wear Charm Necklace Kit
£177.62
Jenny Bird
Lisa Says Gah
Flower Filled Bow Clip
£73.00
Lisa Says Gah
Bimba y Lola
Silver Metal Chrysanthemum Charm
£75.00
Bimba y Lola

2025 Fashion Trend: Trompe l'Oeil Curves

Photo: Courtesy of Acne Studios.
“A little celebrity trend I've been obsessed with lately is artificially constructed curves,” says Kirkpatrick, pointing to looks worn by Ariana Grande, Addison Rae, and Chloe Bailey. “The trend has already taken a couple of different forms, like metal bustiers sculpted to look like realistic torsos, Madonna-esque cone bras that extend the breast to outlandish proportions." Kirkpatrick points to past "trends" like heroin chic and BBL craze as the influence. "With the rise of Ozempic and plastic surgery becoming more mainstream and attainable, our physiques are now more malleable than ever before and fashion is stepping in to artificially add back the curves that have been all but eradicated in 2024.”
Jean Paul Gaultier
White & Black 'trompe L'oeil' Tank Top
£121.00£220.00
SSENSE
Norma Kamali
Strapless Wing Fishtail Gown
£277.00
Revolve
For Love & Lemons
Oliver Top
£97.00£170.00
For Love & Lemons
