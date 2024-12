Could The Djerf Avenue Drama Finally Put An End To The Influencer Myth?

Like so many of us, these women feel a genuine connection to creators like Djerf who convincingly share authentic, intimate glimpses into their everyday lives — and content creators have been building businesses out of these parasocial relationships for years. We buy into their have-it-all lifestyles — whether that’s through follows, engagement, or our real, hard-earned money. (In the US alone, the influencer marketing business is reportedly worth a record $24 billion, and has more than tripled since 2019.) In return, we expect them to be reflections of the aspirational lifestyles we follow them for, even when the cameras are off. As humans we are wired for connection, but thanks to our increasingly online world, the lines between what’s real and what’s contrived continue to be blurred.