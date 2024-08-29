Wide-Leg, Flare, Barrel & More — Free People’s Denim Collection Has It All

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Free People may be best known for conquering the easy, breezy boho glam corner of the market and upgrading our gym kits, but did you know that the brand also has a stellar denim line-up? Sitting underneath Free People’s own We The Free line, they’ve covered all bases — from tried-and-true straight-leg cuts and classic indigo blue washes, to statement silhouettes and unique colourways. Most notably, just this year alone they’ve popularized the ever-divisive ‘barrel’ or ‘horseshoe’ silhouette, the tapered, paper bag style Lotus jean, and airy, so-wide-leg-it's-almost-a-skirt Dawn On Me jeans. Even better, they’re offering designer denim quality but not at designer denim prices: Pretty much all their offerings are under £150.
In terms of size and fit Free People also ticks all the right boxes. If you’re petite and endlessly have to hem your jeans, you’ll be glad to know that We The Free offers almost all its bestselling designs with a short 32-inch inseam, whereas all our tall friends out there can opt for a longer, 34-inch inseam (so you can avoid that awkward ankle gap).
Personally, it’s We The Free’s CRVY fit collection that has been a denim-sent savior (all the same designs as the regular lineup; no sad jeggings with little support and structure here!). Made for sizes 24 to 35, the CRVY pieces are designed with a 12-inch difference between the hips and waist, as opposed to the industry standard 10-inch. Perfect for navigating the too-tight-waist, baggy-bottom dilemma I often face when it comes to jeans.
Not sure where to start your Free People denim shop? We’ve rounded up nine jeans we think are worthy of best-seller status.
The bigger, the better when it comes to these billowy, extra-wide jeans. Instead of looking like you’re swamped with fabric, the waistline is fitted just like a classic pair and hugs your bum, whilst the nifty pleating draws attention down the leg; looking more like a flowy denim skirt than trousers. For any petite shoppers, be sure to click through the different colour options — only some come in the short inseam option.
Imagine a paper bag, tapered at the top and bottom; flowy in the middle. Now translate that into denim and you get the Lotus jeans, which are way more stylish and flattering than I’ve made them sound — especially thanks to those patch-style front pockets.
These are the jeans I reach for the most often, simply because they are so comfortable. They’re the ideal middle ground between my off-duty sweats and ‘real clothes’. I’ll be swapping out my linen trousers for the Lotus jeans once the temperatures drop for easy, but put-together WFH ‘fits.
The 1990s had the 'mom' jeans, the 2010s the boyfriend, the 2020s have the barrel — it’s a truth universally acknowledged that relaxed styles of denim always prevail. The barrel silhouette makes so much sense for our Western-obsessed style sensibilities and thrifty, vintage-loving, second-hand shopping habits. Even better, they're naturally cropped so great for petite heights!
Slim fitting in all the right places and with just the right amount of flare, this curve-hugging style doesn’t just look super flattering, they’re also super comfortable to wear. The medium-weight denim is thick enough to offer support, but has enough stretch to move with you and not restrict. Plus, as part of the CRVY line, the back rises slightly when you sit down, which means they don’t gape.
Wide-leg jeans don’t always have to mean flowing fabric from each leg, as the Libre prove. These are more on the refined, straight-leg end of the denim spectrum, but with all the stretch that we’ve come to expect from and love about Free People denim.
Nothing says autumn fashion like corduroy and now you can switch your favourite flared denim style for its cord iteration, thanks to We The Free.
If you’re not ready to let go of slim-fitting, skinny-style denim, may I suggest We The Free’s Vintage Straight-Leg Jeans? They will fulfill all your body-fitting and bootie-hugging needs, but with a little more stretch and give for all-day comfort (plus, without any of the too-tight, knee- and ankle-bunching tendencies of skinny jeans).
I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect dark blue wash, straight-leg, vintage jeans to wear with ballet flats, a cropped knit and trench coat (I’m always very inspired by Jeanne Damas for autumn fashion). Unfortunately, everything I’ve found whilst thrifting has been teeny, tiny and won’t even go over my thighs, let alone my bum and waist; and is way too long in the leg (imagine a kid trying on their mum’s pants and trailing around the house vibes). The Tinsley Baggy High-Rises in the short in-seam are satisfying my cravings — French girl chic, here I come!
Remember when it wasn’t considered cool to cuff your jeans? Luckily, we’re over all that malarkey — especially when it comes to these bad boys. Just look at that statement cuff! These definitely run big, fyi, so I would suggest sizing down for the low-slung hip look. But I can attest that the short version of these is the perfect length for my 5'2 height. Finally baggy jeans that I don't have to hem myself!