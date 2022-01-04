Are Skinny Jeans Actually Over?

I remember my first pair of skinny jeans tragically. Maybe because they were. At 12 years old, I convinced my mother to get me a pair because I was tired of the bootcut and bell bottom styles she’d always buy me. But mainly, I wanted to look cool. Back then, cropped hemlines were not a thing. Instead, we wore ours a tad longer than needed, scrunching the hemlines to mask our ankles. With platforms on our feet, of course. But 15 years later, I have no skinny jeans in my closet. The last pair I bought (a comfy number from Everlane) I gifted to a friend in 2019, after I accepted to myself that I was over this trend.