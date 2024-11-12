Ruffles Are The Latest Holiday Trend — Here’s How To Wear Them

Styled right, a ruffle blouse is great for just about any event, from the office to a festive occasion. Avoid looking like an extra on Bridgerton (unless, of course, that’s your vibe) by pairing it with more structured pieces like wide-leg trousers or a tailored skirt and boots. Opt for a see-through top and a bralette underneath to check off the sheer trend that’s also big this season.