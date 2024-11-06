Mango’s Newest Collection Has Your Holiday Dressing Needs Covered

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
You can check “find holiday event outfits” off of your to-do list thanks to Mango’s new party collection.
The assortment, which launched this week, is part of the Spanish retailer’s premium Selection category, and it's full of party and special-occasion essentials, with a focus on sophisticated evening wear. Highlights include a ribbed open-back maxi, a satin mini with removable adjustable straps, a one-shoulder asymmetrical pleated dress, and a reversible leather and fur-effect coat. There are also tuxedo separates with contemporary twists — think baggy wide-leg trousers, a wool-mix blazer with satin lapels, and an oversized white button-down with flowing strips of fabric that can be tied into a bow. The colour palette is just as occasion-appropriate, with shades of black, chocolate brown, and maroon, and touches of metallics, gold, and ecru throughout.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Of course, no holiday look is complete without accessories, and Mango has you covered this season: Find long tulle gloves, mesh socks, leather heels, curved wedges, an elongated handbag with a metal top handle, and so much more.