Mango’s Autumn Collection Just Dropped — Here’s Our Top Picks

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Earlier this week, Meghan Markle showed off the power of a crisp, white shirt during a trip to Colombia. The top in question (which you can still buy at ASOS for £26) was from Mango, the Spanish retailer known for its ultra-trendy and versatile pieces. The high street mainstay has gotten loads of buzz lately thanks to designer collaborations with Victoria Beckham and Turkish brand Siedrés, and celebrity backers like Gigi Hadid and now Markle. Just in time for some autumn outfit inspiration, Mango’s newest collection has just dropped.
Whether you’re looking to bolster your work wardrobe with a new blazer or shirt dress, finally dip your toe into ballet flats trend, or find an outfit for an upcoming wedding, this collection is filled to the brim with a variety of styles. Standouts include a range of ruffled dresses and tops (i.e., one of the biggest trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week), holdall handbags in autumn-approved hues, and a perfectly Western-inspired suede jacket. At this rate, Mango might be a one-stop shop this autumn.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, scroll through 24 of our favourite Mango pieces for autumn 2024.
Mango Autumn Dresses
If there’s one thing you can always count on Mango for, it’s a work dress. Nail your office wardrobe like it’s the first day of school with a cinched shirt dress or mini frock with a chic lapel. If you’re looking for party dresses for your next girls’ night or more formal occasions like weddings, Mango’s new collection has a variety of sheer maxi dresses, fitted gowns and printed minis.
Mango Autumn Outerwear
Autumn is made better by comfy coats and jackets, and Mango’s new outerwear is as trendy as it gets. Get ahead of the transitional season with a classic trench coat (Mango has loads of styles) or top off your autumn and late-summer outfits with a cropped suede jacket that goes with everything. Other options include faux leathers, ’60-inspired tweeds, and sophisticated blazers and suit jackets. Anyone else excited to layer up?
Mango Autumn Bottoms
Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to skirts and shorts just yet. Mango’s autumn collection is packed with trendy Bermuda shorts and jorts, as well as mini and maxi skirts that’ll pair well with boots or tights all season long. While you’re there, have a look at the brand’s denim selection from straight and barrel legs, to flared and slouchy fits.
Mango Autumn Tops
The brand’s autumn collection looks toward a free-spirited autumn with flowy, printed blouses and slinky, knit tops. Similar to their collection of dresses, Mango’s tops are made to go from the office to the bar, and be worn on weekends, too. There’s also a great selection of matching sets to make getting dressed this autumn that much easier.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mango Autumn Shoes
While there isn’t an essential autumn shoe, it can be fun to venture away from your typical knee-high boots and trainers. This season, pair heeled slingbacks or leather sandals with your oversized denim, and your dresses with ballet flats or chunky loafers.
Mango Autumn Accessories
From jewellery and handbags to trendy sunglasses, Mango’s accessories are the stars of the show this season. Nab a statement handbag in a bright red hue, or an out-there snake print. Plus, their chunky hoops, chain necklaces and rings are perfectly stackable (and come at stackable prices, too).