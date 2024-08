The Best Autumn 2024 Trainer Trends — From Metallics To Coquette Kicks

Not to call anyone out, but it's time to purge crusty trainers caked with dirt from our wardrobes. Fortunately, we’ve predicted the best autumn trainer trends of 2024 for shopping inspo. Our list is here to save you from endless scrolling, whether you're teetering on trying the ballet sneaker trend , are interested in new neutrals (aside from classic white trainers ), or finally want a pair of sporty kicks This season's must-haves should, of course, be fashionable and elevate autumn outfits , but they should also prioritise comfort. And we think some silhouettes like Mary Jane trainers and platform trainers are unexpectedly comfortable styles that you’ll want to try. Shoe trends from last autumn , like retro-sporty styles and metallic materials are also staying strong, but with new twists and new brand options. So find your next pair of back-to-school season trainers, ahead. Because as the saying goes, "good shoes take you to good places."