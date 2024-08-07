The Best Autumn 2024 Trainer Trends — From Metallics To Coquette Kicks

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Not to call anyone out, but it's time to purge crusty trainers caked with dirt from our wardrobes. Fortunately, we’ve predicted the best autumn trainer trends of 2024 for shopping inspo. Our list is here to save you from endless scrolling, whether you're teetering on trying the ballet sneaker trend, are interested in new neutrals (aside from classic white trainers), or finally want a pair of sporty kicks.
This season's must-haves should, of course, be fashionable and elevate autumn outfits, but they should also prioritise comfort. And we think some silhouettes like Mary Jane trainers and platform trainers are unexpectedly comfortable styles that you’ll want to try. Shoe trends from last autumn, like retro-sporty styles and metallic materials are also staying strong, but with new twists and new brand options. So find your next pair of back-to-school season trainers, ahead. Because as the saying goes, "good shoes take you to good places."
This season's must-haves should, of course, be fashionable and elevate autumn outfits, but they should also prioritise comfort. And we think some silhouettes like Mary Jane trainers and platform trainers are unexpectedly comfortable styles that you’ll want to try. Shoe trends from last autumn, like retro-sporty styles and metallic materials are also staying strong, but with new twists and new brand options. So find your next pair of back-to-school season trainers, ahead. Because as the saying goes, "good shoes take you to good places."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sporty-Meets-Retro Trainers
We’ve been on a sporty trainer kick for a while (with iconic retro styles like Adidas Sambas and Nike Cortez’s top of our list), and you’ll continue seeing them throughout the autumn. Vintage-inspired basketball shoes, tenniscore court styles, and football cleat trainers have been in the spotlight for a while, but there’s always a twist on the trend.
On the chance that you haven’t already purchased a sporty pair, we’ve rounded up some crowd-pleasing trainers, especially in fresh, new colourways. Whether you go for a ‘70s-style Nike trainer, or an ‘80s-style New Balance design, you’ll have a pair of classic dunks in your shoe arsenal to slip on and complete your trendy, street style looks.
On the chance that you haven’t already purchased a sporty pair, we’ve rounded up some crowd-pleasing trainers, especially in fresh, new colourways. Whether you go for a ‘70s-style Nike trainer, or an ‘80s-style New Balance design, you’ll have a pair of classic dunks in your shoe arsenal to slip on and complete your trendy, street style looks.
Coquette Trainers
The coquette aesthetic has become mainstream — perhaps more than expected — which has (luckily) made the whimsical style more attainable and wearable. This is especially true for footwear when brands like Gola collaborate with Anthropologie on satin ribbon-lace trainers and when viral brands like JW Pei create “ballerina sneakers.” You’ll continue to see theis fashionable-yet-functional footwear, especially from designer brands like Rombaut and Jeffrey Campbell.
If a ballet trainer is a bit too kitsch for you, consider cherry-picking other (more subtle) coquette details like vintage floral prints or lace materials, which you can start wearing now. Retailers like Converse have unique designs that’ll do the job without hurting your wallet.
If a ballet trainer is a bit too kitsch for you, consider cherry-picking other (more subtle) coquette details like vintage floral prints or lace materials, which you can start wearing now. Retailers like Converse have unique designs that’ll do the job without hurting your wallet.
Autumnal Neutral Trainers
A neutral trainer will always be in style, but recently we’ve been seeing browns, beiges, creams and khakis combined all in one pair. But the best part is that you can find these earthy shades in a range of styles via slim retro, chunky dad, and futuristic running trainers.
While this will continue to be popular in the autumn, keep a lookout for more unexpected neutrals from seasonal colour palettes. We’ll transition from summer butter yellow to mustard, Brat green to forest, and bright red to burgundy.
While this will continue to be popular in the autumn, keep a lookout for more unexpected neutrals from seasonal colour palettes. We’ll transition from summer butter yellow to mustard, Brat green to forest, and bright red to burgundy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All-Over Metallic Trainers
Metallics like silver and gold have also solidified themselves as new neutrals that genuinely go with everything. Silver is one of the trending shades of 2024, and you'd be surprised to know that this year's party shoes aren't heels but, rather, shiny metallic sneakers. The glossy, lustrous shoe has been everywhere, from “elevated athleisure” standing out at NYFW runways (and recently at a Wales Bonner runway show where models wore silver-sequined Adidas sneakers) to being a concert must-have style.
All-over metallic (as opposed to shiny accents) will especially trend this autumn, according to a viral TikTok video. We've also been seeing more options for metallic gold sneakers, that are thankfully more on-trend than the cringe styles from the aughts. Onitsuka Tiger’s yellow-and-black Kill Bill trainers have been the comeback shoe of summer 2024, but the brand also offers a gold iteration, which you should slip into this autumn.
All-over metallic (as opposed to shiny accents) will especially trend this autumn, according to a viral TikTok video. We've also been seeing more options for metallic gold sneakers, that are thankfully more on-trend than the cringe styles from the aughts. Onitsuka Tiger’s yellow-and-black Kill Bill trainers have been the comeback shoe of summer 2024, but the brand also offers a gold iteration, which you should slip into this autumn.
Mary Jane Trainers
Whether they’re in the form of ballet flats, pumps, or sky-high platform heels, Mary Janes have been the standout shoe trend of 2024. And now, Mary Jane sneakers are a thing… astounding, we know! The strappy trainers we’ve been seeing look more elevated than strap-on shoes and many offer some extra height, through chunky heels or flatform soles. Shoppers who don’t like dealing with fiddly shoelaces will also be delighted by the typical velcro straps.
While certain styles and colourways can certainly find themselves in the coquette sneaker category, there are also ones that look closer to chunky school-girl-type Mary Jane shoes. They’re basically the optimal work shoe since they look more professional than casual, and especially since you just know they’ll be more comfortable than a heel. Just pair your trainers with a dress and take on the day.
While certain styles and colourways can certainly find themselves in the coquette sneaker category, there are also ones that look closer to chunky school-girl-type Mary Jane shoes. They’re basically the optimal work shoe since they look more professional than casual, and especially since you just know they’ll be more comfortable than a heel. Just pair your trainers with a dress and take on the day.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Wedge & Platform Trainers
Another height-boosting trainer you’ll be seeing more of are platform trainers. Platform shoes never really seem to go out of style, but they’re a contrast to the ultra-slim and streamlined sporty trainer trend. However, brands are now offering their signature styles in chunkier platform iterations. This gives you the option to go classic or platform, while staying on-trend no matter what.
A more divisive trainer trend you may also start seeing is the return of the mid-2010s wedge sneakers… and don’t hate on them just yet! A wedge is elevated in silhouette and will literally elevate your height, too, all while being ultra comfortable. Date-driven Instagram account @style.analytics noted that Isabel Marant’s wedge trainers and wedge boots in particular are starting to reappear, so keep an eye out for these designer styles in chic leathers and suedes.
A more divisive trainer trend you may also start seeing is the return of the mid-2010s wedge sneakers… and don’t hate on them just yet! A wedge is elevated in silhouette and will literally elevate your height, too, all while being ultra comfortable. Date-driven Instagram account @style.analytics noted that Isabel Marant’s wedge trainers and wedge boots in particular are starting to reappear, so keep an eye out for these designer styles in chic leathers and suedes.