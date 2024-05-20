All The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week 2024

The most anticipated event in Australia’s fashion calendar has come and gone. That’s right, Australian Fashion Week kicked off at Carriageworks in Sydney last week, where Aussie designers sent their Resort 2025 collections down the runways, to the delight of fashion editors, the world’s top buyers, and the country’s most dynamic set of content creators — not to mention style-lovers everywhere.
There was plenty to enjoy on the runways, with labels like Nicol & Ford, all is a gentle spring, and Liandra all putting out highly anticipated shows. But, as always, while we turned our eye to the biggest trends that were sent trotting down the runway, we also couldn't help but keep the other eye on the street style outside Carriageworks.
Australian Fashion Week consistently delivers enviable street style, tending towards classic tailoring and clean lines for some, and dynamic shapes and patterns that honour emerging designers for others. Last year's street style saw show-goers don more emerging Aussie designers than ever before, which resulted in looks that felt genuinely fresh — and we had similarly high hopes for this year that were more than met.
Ahead, you’ll find the best looks Australian Fashion Week street style looks that we couldn't get enough of.