5 Coat & Jacket Trends You’ll Be Seeing This Autumn

If we were to come up with our holy trinity of autumn outerwear, it would be: the trench coat, the leather jacket and the oversized blazer. Most of us have at least one of the three in our wardrobe, if we’re fortunate. But as autumn creeps up on us yet again (unbelievable, right?) and as our summer dresses start requiring additional companions, it might be time to refresh our rotation of coats and jackets for the new season. Fortunately, a new crop of outerwear trends is on the horizon — and they’re as exciting and timeless as ever.
The autumn 2024 runways gave us a preview of coat and jacket styles, from statement tailored jackets by Jil Sander and Chanel to trendy leopard-print coats at Versace, Isabel Marant and Christian Dior. The designer collections are now ready to shop and our favourite high street brands have gotten in on the fun, too. Crowd-favourite Aligne has brought out a new range of bright blazers, while Reformation’s recent Laura Harrier collaboration features a celebrity-approved leopard-print jacket. Other outerwear trends, like capes, denim jackets and collared bombers, have also made their way to the market from brands like ASOS, Marks & Spencer and COS.
If the recent street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week is anything to go by — despite the summer temperatures, fashion-forward guests showed us just how versatile gilets, denim jackets and trench coats can be — now is actually the perfect time to start assessing our wardrobe for the season ahead. Scroll on to discover the top five coat and jacket trends to expect for autumn 2024.
Autumn Outerwear Trend 2024: Denim Jackets
The jean jacket is having a well-deserved renaissance. Thanks to the enduring Western fashion trend, double denim styling and fashion’s return to basics, everyone will be wearing jean jackets this autumn. Oversized, longline and cropped styles offer a variety of fits, while statement-lovers can find jean jackets with diamanté details, bold prints or patchwork styles. If you’re lucky, you might have a long-forgotten denim jacket at the back of your wardrobe, just waiting to see the light of day again.
Autumn Outerwear Trend 2024: Leopard Print
If you’ve been all about the leopard-print trend this year (lifelong fans, we see you too), you’ll be happy to know the look is still going strong, showing up on standout jackets and coats on the autumn 2024 runways. We spotted the print on long coats from Christian Dior and Balenciaga, on jacket linings from Isabel Marant and on a Versace jacket in a red and black colourway. Off the runway, you can shop similar coats and jackets from brands that are known for their leopard print such as Ganni, Sister Jane and Damson Madder. While you’re at it, add a matching leopard-print bag or hat for an even bolder look.
Autumn Outerwear Trend 2024: Gilets
Autumn 2024 sees the gilet becoming an outerwear staple. Quilted and printed tie-front styles (a Scandinavian brand mainstay) are leading the charge, although you can also expect to see bouclé, puffer and workwear styles as well as classic sweater vests and waistcoats. The best part about gilets? Their functionality and versatility. Wear them alone on warmer days or layered over a T-shirt or jumper once the temperature drops.
Autumn Outerwear Trend 2024: Bright-Coloured Blazers
A bright blazer offers the perfect seasonal contrast to autumn's typically muted tones. As proven with this year’s trends like waistcoats and collarless blazers, tailoring can be more versatile than ever. Take a leaf out of stylists’ books by pairing a bright red, green or yellow blazer with a more toned-down outfit like jeans and a tee, a midi dress or a gym outfit. For an added touch, cinch your blazer with a mismatched belt, just as Emilia Wickstead and Chanel did on the autumn 2024 runways.
Autumn Outerwear Trend 2024: Capes
New York Fashion Week’s autumn 2024 shows made a convincing case for capes. Contrary to the superhero aesthetic, the range of styles is quite vast, from Tibi and Ulla Johnson’s knit capes and Marina Moscone’s scarf version to Richard Quinn and Brandon Maxwell’s dress-style capes. On the high street, you'll find trench and raincoat capes that are practical for autumn weather, and embellished, accessory-style capes and scarves that are useful even now for an air-conditioned office.