5 Coat & Jacket Trends You’ll Be Seeing This Autumn

If we were to come up with our holy trinity of autumn outerwear , it would be: the trench coat, the leather jacket and the oversized blazer . Most of us have at least one of the three in our wardrobe, if we’re fortunate. But as autumn creeps up on us yet again (unbelievable, right?) and as our summer dresses start requiring additional companions, it might be time to refresh our rotation of coats and jackets for the new season. Fortunately, a new crop of outerwear trends is on the horizon — and they’re as exciting and timeless as ever.