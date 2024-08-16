5 Coat & Jacket Trends You’ll Be Seeing This Autumn

Autumn 2024 sees the gilet becoming an outerwear staple. Quilted and printed tie-front styles (a Scandinavian brand mainstay) are leading the charge, although you can also expect to see bouclé, puffer and workwear styles as well as classic sweater vests and waistcoats. The best part about gilets? Their functionality and versatility. Wear them alone on warmer days or layered over a T-shirt or jumper once the temperature drops.