Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Collaboration Is Made For Transitional Dressing Season

Launching on 17th April, the American model — who won the Model of the Year award at the 2023 Fashion Awards — has teamed up with the Danish brand for a new collection that blends their styles and is perfect for transitional dressing . Made up of four dresses and three bottoms, the line includes knit trousers, sleeveless midis with hoods (available in sweater-like and mesh fabrics), and a checkered grey matching set. All of the pieces feature Ganni’s signature butterfly logo and come in EU sizes 32-52.