A belt can transform any outfit into a polished look, and this spring, belted blazers will have us all lookin’ like we have our shit together (even if we don’t). Thanks to the corp-core trend , which merges the formal workwear of pre-pandemic days with more casual, laid-back vibes, blazers are just as perfect for weekend brunches as they are for office days. Opt between an oversized blazer with a built-in belt, a more fitted style that can be worn as a top rather than a jacket, or adding a belt to a blazer you already own (the latter being a tip straight from last month’s runways ).