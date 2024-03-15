Crochet is to spring what knits are to autumn, and the spring/summer 2024 runways were proof of that. Notable mentions were Holzweiler’s plethora of crochet dresses, skirts and cardigans, and Diotima’s artisan-crocheted dresses and trims, both perfect for a beach holiday or a laidback weekend. That said, even the slightest increase in temperature will have me pulling out my wide knits and crochet pieces! This thick, breathable vintage top — which I found at a flea market — is the perfect transitional piece… And bonus points for the subtle crab motif.