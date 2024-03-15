All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In the world of secondhand fashion, it’s sometimes tricky to find pieces that you’ll actually wear, rather than adding to a growing collection of eye-catching (but maybe impractical) finds. Between the endless bargains, charity shops, flea markets and secondhand shopping apps, building a circular wardrobe that works for you can be nothing short of overwhelming.
One way to improve your eye for secondhand finds is to figure out exactly what you’re looking for before you shop. Whether you’re seeking a versatile oversized blazer, or a spring dress for multiple occasions, setting loose goals can avoid distractions and impulse buys. As an avid thrifter myself, some of my most-worn secondhand clothes (including a red leather blazer and an oversized Uniqlo button-up) are the ones that required some thoughtful consideration. So, when I did a deep dive into spring/summer 2024 trends and set out to find secondhand pieces for the season ahead, the results were mighty fine indeed.
From 2010s-style bubble skirts inspired by Aknvas and Dion Lee to bold metallics à la Rabanne and Retrofête’s ready-to-wear chainmail, scroll below for five spring 2024 trends that you too can find on your next secondhand shopping trip.
Spring 2024 Trend: Corp-core
This season, the girlies are embracing business casual — with an emphasis on the “casual”. From oversized blazers that are versatile enough for work and for nights out, to modern pencil skirts that scream “cool girl” rather than “politician”, spring 2024 is a perfect time to mix the business with the party. Inspired by designers like Givenchy, Luar and Peter Do on the spring/summer 2024 runways, this like-new Hawes and Curtis men’s blazer (which I found in a rummage sale for £8) was an incredible find that I’m already wearing at least once a week.
Spring 2024 Trend: Ice Blue
Icey, glacial blue is one of spring 2024’s biggest colour trends. It’s not quite a statement hue, but has a bit more pop than a neutral, and can be a refreshing addition to most aesthetics. Not only was the trend spotted on recent fashion week street style, it also dominated spring/summer 2024 runways from brands like Fendi, Eckhaus Latta and Eudon Choi. I already know this light blue croc-textured handbag (originally from ASOS and bought for £5) is going to be a major player in my wardrobe this spring.
Spring 2024 Trend: Crochet Styling
Crochet is to spring what knits are to autumn, and the spring/summer 2024 runways were proof of that. Notable mentions were Holzweiler’s plethora of crochet dresses, skirts and cardigans, and Diotima’s artisan-crocheted dresses and trims, both perfect for a beach holiday or a laidback weekend. That said, even the slightest increase in temperature will have me pulling out my wide knits and crochet pieces! This thick, breathable vintage top — which I found at a flea market — is the perfect transitional piece… And bonus points for the subtle crab motif.
Spring 2024 Trend: Bubble Skirts
This year marks the return of several 2010s trends, including the playful bubble skirt. A perfect complement to the also-trending drop waist, voluminous hemlines were all over spring/summer 2024 runways, from Aknvas and Cinq à Sept’s poofy mini dresses to Dion Lee’s metallic bubble skirts and dresses. This secondhand Desigual dress has the subtlest of bubble skirts, which is great for easing into the trend. Catch me wearing this to spring brunches with my knee-high boots and a light jacket or jumper.
Spring 2024 Trend: Metallics
The metallic trend had a shining moment on the spring/summer 2024 runways. Brands like Blumarine and Coperni showcased sculptural silver and gold gowns, while chainmail — also playing to this season’s sheer trend — took centre-stage from designers like Rabanne, Retrofête and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. As a textbook magpie, I was stoked to find this used & Other Stories mirror disc slip dress for sale on eBay. After researching various ways to style the piece (over jeans, with a slip, or simply with lingerie for a daring look) I knew it would be the type of show-stopping piece that will live in my wardrobe for decades. Finding it secondhand was just the icing on the cake.