The metallic trend had a shining moment on the spring/summer 2024 runways. Brands like Blumarine and Coperni showcased sculptural silver and gold gowns, while chainmail — also playing to this season’s sheer trend — took centre-stage from designers like Rabanne, Retrofête and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. As a textbook magpie, I was stoked to find this used & Other Stories mirror disc slip dress for sale on eBay. After researching various ways to style the piece (over jeans, with a slip, or simply with lingerie for a daring look) I knew it would be the type of show-stopping piece that will live in my wardrobe for decades. Finding it secondhand was just the icing on the cake.