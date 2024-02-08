While we’re still firmly in the middle of winter, we find ourselves daydreaming about the sunnier days ahead. Thankfully, & Other Stories is ushering in warm-weather dressing early with its latest Savoir collection drop featuring some of 2024’s biggest fashion trends.
Savoir is the Swedish brand’s bi-annual, limited-edition collection that highlights the craftsmanship and expertise of its design ateliers, and this new iteration is no different. Launching on February 8, the line is inspired by the sky and the sense of freedom and creativity that it instils. That translates to pieces like a column dress with a painted sunset scene, a puffy sky-blue mini dress, flowing blouses and trousers in cloud white, as well as drapey, dressed-up denim (think: a one-shoulder top and asymmetrical skirt).
To mark the collection’s launch, Scottish supermodel Kirsty Hume stars in the fashion campaign. The brand says that Hume’s career and “ongoing artistic journey” also inspired the new pieces.
& Other Stories spring Savoir collection will be available to shop in stores and online on February 8. Scroll on to discover some of our favourite items from the launch.
