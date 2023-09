A great 2002 Avril Lavigne song goes, “He was a punk, she did ballet.” But a new drop from & Other Stories asks, "What if, this fall fashion season , you wanted to channel both?" On Tuesday, the Swedish brand launched its Savoir Collection, a limited capsule that fuses — or clashes, depending on how you look at it — the ultra-femme, elegant yet dramatic beauty of ballet with the bold, rebellious edge of punk-rock aesthetics.