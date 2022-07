Meet The Loewe-Approved Bio-Designer Growing Plants From Clothes

Even after years of research, Ulargui still hasn’t landed on a foolproof formula for making plants grow out of clothing: “I think the technique is to [continue to] experiment,” she says. “I tried so many fabrics, so many seeds, so many ways of cultivating the plants, and you just have to understand what the plants need and make that connection.” The material used in the Loewe was inspired by her final thesis project, titled “ Siamese Skins: Two Natures, One Body ,” and the furthest she has come to succeeding in her mission to bridge horticulture and fashion.