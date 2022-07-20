Meet The Loewe-Approved Bio-Designer Growing Plants From Clothes

For the Loewe show — an experience that Ulargui describes as “mind-blowing” — timing was key. In preparation for the show, Ulargui, in collaboration with the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, spend around 20 days growing the plants which ranged from cat’s wort to chia plants. Yet, when it came to delivering the plant-apparel samples, Ulargui says it had to happen as fast as possible, so she rented a car to make the 13-hour drive from Madrid to Paris. For the show, she traveled to France to start the process from scratch there, growing the plants for three weeks in a polytunnel, a greenhouse alternative.