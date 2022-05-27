My dad is the one who emphasised the importance of being cost and quality conscious when it comes to fashion. He’s big on the quality of clothes and shoes. Trust me: to this day, he still rocks the majority of his wardrobe from the 1990s. I always joke that he could open his own shop with the amount of things he has because that FUBU, Sean John, and Nike in his closet are all still in great condition. Years from now, I want to be on his level. Thankfully, I’m now in a place where I can afford to pay a little more for my clothes so that they can have a longer lifespan in my closet. But having more funds also means that now, more than ever, I have to train myself to not always shop new and instead look for my basic essentials from thrift and consignment shops and sometimes even my mother’s closet whenever I get the chance. I can’t lie and say that I’ve successfully resisted every sale, but I’m getting there.