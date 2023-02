The Internet Has Spoken: Peplum Is Back

One reason may be the recent deluge of celebrities wearing peplum looks on the red carpet. At the 2023 BRIT Awards , Album of The Year winner Harry Styles accentuated his floral corsage with a black velvet peplum jacket from Nina Ricci by Harris Reed. Florence Pugh showed her love for the look at the recent London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a crimson peplum gown from Robert Wun, while Reese Witherspoon went for a nostalgic triple threat, wearing a teal peplum bodycon by Valentino to the Your Place or Mine premiere.