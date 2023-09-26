ADVERTISEMENT
A great 2002 Avril Lavigne song goes, “He was a punk, she did ballet.” But a new drop from & Other Stories asks, "What if, this fall fashion season, you wanted to channel both?" On Tuesday, the Swedish brand launched its Savoir Collection, a limited capsule that fuses — or clashes, depending on how you look at it — the ultra-femme, elegant yet dramatic beauty of ballet with the bold, rebellious edge of punk-rock aesthetics.
The 16-piece line includes flowing ruffled skirts and tops, structured blazers, peplum blouses, biker-inspired leather pieces, and, of course, pointe shoe-inspired pumps. The pieces can be found in shades of off-white, grey, black, and dusty purple, using fabrics like organza, tulle, and silk.
To mark the collection’s debut, & Other Stories teamed up with London-based artist Rosanna Webster — known for her dreamy collages and previous work with brands like Dior, Sacai, Loewe, Proenza Schouler, and Nike — to create the campaign images.
“With my art, I invite the viewer to get lost in the ambiguity of my compositions,” Webster said in a press release. “I like to contrast visual complexity and simplicity within the same frame.”
& Other Stories’ Savoir Collection is available to shop online now, as well as in select stores in Europe, with prices ranging from $59 to $549.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.