If Depop & TikTok Had A Baby, The FINDS App Would Be It

Non-sellers also have a profile page, which you can use to message and connect with other users. To populate your profile, once you've downloaded the app you'll be asked to fill out some information about yourself and your interests, namely what styles, types and eras of clothing you're looking for. Honestly, I’m not sure how much my answers to these questions were reflected by my Explore page at first — but like the TikTok algorithm, the more I use the app, the more it seems to get to know my tastes. Also, though I had clicked the '20s, '30s, '60s and '70s style options, FINDS is a Gen Z-first app (much like Depop) and so heavily Y2K. That said, I have had some luck scoring some stunning '70s pieces. You just need to do a little digging.