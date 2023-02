The Best Jewellery On The Internet Is On Etsy

Great news: jewellery buying season is here! Valentine's Day is the perfect time to up the sparkle ante , whether you’re gifting that hard-to-shop-for special someone or stocking up on treat-yourself bling for yourself. These days, new and affordable accessorizing options seem to proliferate on a daily basis, but we’ve got to admit that our jewellery-shopping habits haven’t changed much in the past decade or so: Etsy is still our go-to dot-com destination when we’re looking for that shiny something that feels unique, thoughtful, and "awww" inducing. And while the site’s vintage selection is not to be missed, this time of year, we’re looking for artisanal treasures. Luckily, the amount of handmade, small-scale goods on the site is vast.