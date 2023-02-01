The Best Jewellery On The Internet Is On Etsy

Great news: jewellery buying season is here! Valentine's Day is the perfect time to up the sparkle ante, whether you’re gifting that hard-to-shop-for special someone or stocking up on treat-yourself bling for yourself. These days, new and affordable accessorizing options seem to proliferate on a daily basis, but we’ve got to admit that our jewellery-shopping habits haven’t changed much in the past decade or so: Etsy is still our go-to dot-com destination when we’re looking for that shiny something that feels unique, thoughtful, and "awww" inducing. And while the site’s vintage selection is not to be missed, this time of year, we’re looking for artisanal treasures. Luckily, the amount of handmade, small-scale goods on the site is vast.
That extensiveness is where we come in. We consulted Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, who filled us in on some of the most popular and unique shops on the site. Her picks range in price from cheap and cheerful to precious investments, and feature baubles to suit every style: delicate, charm-laden drop earrings; semi-precious statement necklaces; raw-stone stacking rings; and colourful pieces rendered in acrylic and polymer clay. (And, as we’re on Etsy nearly every day, we couldn’t resist throwing in a few of our faves.)
We tried out hardest to whittle down our list to the top-notch designers (for now) but trust us, this is simply the tip of the iced-berg. Click through to see the best jewellery sellers on Etsy — and start ordering now, because purveyors of such specialised goods have longer lead times and limited stock on offer.
