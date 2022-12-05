We Found The Best Gifts On Etsy

Etsy is many things to many people: a fountain of inspiration, a wonderland of handmade trinkets, an online hub of unique, thoughtful gifts. For Team R29, the Etsy app is one of our most used, regularly mined for vintage fashion finds, quirky home decor and one-off jewellery. We're often sharing our favourite finds in the work group chat, especially come Christmas. It can be a lifesaver when shopping for those hard-to-buy-for friends and family members.
For the uninitiated though, Etsy can also be overwhelming. The sheer quantity of good stuff lying in wait can make even the most dedicated shopper break a sweat. But have no fear, because we know Etsy and we’re here to guide you through its many offerings and find the best gift for everyone on your list. Starting with our favourite Etsy brands, we've got you covered, from DIYed Taylor Swift fangirl merch to the best-smelling vegan candles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.