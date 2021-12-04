Etsy Just Revealed Its Home Decor Trends For 2022

With winter setting in and another lockdown possibly coming our way, we're getting into all things cosy and home-y. By now, we know that interior design can boost your mental health, so it pays to make the most of your space if you're planning on spending more time indoors.
With this in mind, online craft store Etsy has just released its 2022 trends and they're filled with interior inspo.
According to Etsy, emerald green is destined to become the signature colour of 2022. Searches for emerald green items up 64% on the platform and searches for emerald green decor are up 60%, suggesting this supremely elegant shade is having yet another moment.
"Symbolising harmony and growth, along with royalty and refinement, emerald green is the perfect colour to remind us to find balance," says Etsy's resident trends expert Dayna Isom Johnson. She also points out that emerald green pairs especially well with other colours ranging from "earthy terracottas and neutrals to luxe golds and silvers".
Etsy also predicts that statement lighting will be very much on-trend in 2022. The platform has seen a massive 344% increase in searches for '70s lighting, which ties in with the current trend for loud and eclectic '70s homeware.
Meanwhile, there's been a 27% increase in searches for sculptural or decorative lighting, a 25% increase in searches for vintage lighting, and a 22% increase in searches for colourful lighting. As Isom Johnson notes, "statement lighting allows folks to spotlight their beautiful homes, while doubling as eye-catching artwork". It's also great for showing off your wall prints.
Etsy has also added to the wedding trends conversation by predicting that colourful nuptials will be in vogue next year. Searches for colourful wedding items are up 223%, Isom Johnson says, as couples "look to make splashy statements on everything from invitations to centrepieces, and even wedding dresses and suits".