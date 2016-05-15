Dear grey, we’re sorry to tell you this but it’s over, we’re leaving you. We remember when we first clapped eyes on you in the pages of some glossy interiors mag back in 2005 – it was love at first sight and we couldn’t keep our hands off you. There were tough times (our dabble with wallpaper in 2008), and happy times (remember all those tester pots?) – you must agree we’ve had a good run.



We made beautiful Pinterest boards together, and while it’s true we’ve built a home that’s totally Insta-worthy, it’s just not working for us anymore. We’ll always love you, we’re just not in love with you. To tell you the truth, there’s another colour. Her name is emerald. We’ve got butterflies just thinking about her. Here’s seven reasons why we’re in love...

