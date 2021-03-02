It's been nearly a whole year (!) since the UK first went into lockdown, which means nearly a whole year spent in and thinking about our homes. All that focus has led to an acceleration of trends and styles like never before, from the resurgence of '70s earth tones to a craze for expensive pastel lamps and, of course, many, many types of candles.
Shopping for homeware during this time has become a kind of IRL Sims – there's been such an explosion of eclectic trends that it's fun to play pick and choose, even if the items never leave your shopping basket. With that in mind, we rounded up what team R29 are currently eyeing up for their own homes. Some of these things are already in our possession; others are on our digital wish lists – but all of them are deeply covetable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.