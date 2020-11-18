22 Blanket Scarves Lenny Kravitz Would Be Proud Of

When lockdown 2.0 was announced, one thing sprang to mind: seeing other people was about to get a whole lot colder. The sole redeeming feature of the first national lockdown was park-ready weather; this time around, things have taken a turn for the freezing. Which is exactly why your wardrobe is your greatest ally for the upcoming winter months.
A socially distanced walk in the drizzle might not sound too appealing but staying connected with friends and family during this time is incredibly important for our mental wellbeing and overall mindset. So if you're going to embark on a ramble with loved ones, make sure you wrap up warm.
The best way to do this? Invest in a scarf that doubles up as a blanket. That’s right, we’re bringing out the big guns this winter with a scarf the size of a full human being. Or, if you're Lenny Kravitz, a normal-size scarf; the star was photographed in 2012 – eight years ago! – draped in a phenomenally large scarf, sparking a meme which follows him around to this day.
But back to the one you need: on a dry day, this scarf should serve as the perfect picnic blanket while also being a fluffy companion to keep you toasty on the move. Whether you prefer a classic check or a polka dot print, there are plenty of blanket scarves to keep you snug as a bug in a rug this winter.
