Many of us use our bedroom for a lot more than sleeping in. If you're in a house share, it can become your living room, your TV room, your workspace, your entertaining room – even your dining room.
On top of all of that, our bedroom can be a haven – a place to get away from all the complications of the outside world, a place where we can well and truly relax. Which means you've got to feel good in it.
Ahead, we've picked out 29 things which will add an extra something something to your bedroom. And they're all under £29. Happy nesting.