Getting good quality sleep has become one of our most important missions. Especially as we seem to be inundated almost every day now with studies promising us things like obesity and diabetes if we don't. And it's exhausting. (But not exhausting enough to make us sleep.)
Helpfully, there's all sorts of advice out there on how to sleep better, from the apps to download to the sleep psychologists to listen to, but why not have a think about what your bedroom is doing to your sleep? Could the way you've decorated be having an impact on your sleeping? We asked Eve sleep expert Christine Hansen for her advice on how best to decorate your place if you're struggling with sleep.