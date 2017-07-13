Meet The Man Who Reckons He Can Fix Your Sleep Forever

It's not the inability to sleep, it's the inability to sleep at the moment you want to, and the most important part is that there has to be some sort of fear or anxiety response to it. If someone comes to me and says it takes them three hours to fall asleep and I say, "How does that make you feel?" and they say, "Oh I love it, it's great, I lie there and think about my celebrity crush", or whatever they like to think about. If they don't care then I don't care. I don't consider that to be insomnia. I think people need to realise that there are a lot of benefits to simple and effectively resting.