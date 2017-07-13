Meet The Man Who Reckons He Can Fix Your Sleep Forever

The turning off of your phone, making your room dark, all the things we hear about are important but there is a large population of people who have done those things and they need to go onto the next step.
Now, with the different clocks and mattresses and medications, sleep feels like a variable we can control that people get wrapped up in. It's like, 'I've GOT to get this better so I can feel better the next day'
The biggest problem I have with taking sleeping pills is that they reinforce the misperception that everybody else can go to bed and fall asleep but I'm incapable of that.
I want you to feel panic if you walk out to your car and see a bear but panicking because you think you're going to go seven months without sleep? That's not going to happen.