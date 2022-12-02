Inside A TikToker’s DIY-Filled Apartment In Los Angeles

As we make our way from the foyer to the dining area, we see that Moreno leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making a place her own. "I'm also really big on changing the texture of walls. You'll notice as you go through the apartment, there's a lot of texture and moldings," she tells us. "I find ways to do this in a way that's completely removable because, obviously, we rent; we don't own. The molding in the living room and the arches in the dining room make the space feel a little more architectural, even though it was just a boring white apartment when we first moved in."