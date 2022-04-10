Spring has tentatively sprung, the days are longer and your home feels just the wrong side of cosy. If you're being honest with yourself, it needs...something to shake it up.
According to Etsy, we're bringing that energy in 2022 through trends like OTT textured pieces, mirrors that make a statement and mood-boosting accents. It's the logical next step from dopamine dressing your home.
Ahead, we've picked some of our favourite pieces from the high street, Etsy and independents to usher in a spring refresh.
