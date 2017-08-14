It may not be what you want to hear right now but summer is drawing to a close. The upshot is that it's time to usher in a whole host of fresh new trends for the autumn/winter 2017 season. And, when you think autumnal evenings, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Shearling, teddy and faux fur, of course!
We saw the resurgence of faux fur back in 2015, with the rise of Shrimps. Everyone from Alexa Chung to Susie Lau and Adwoa Aboah sported the London-based brand's colour-pop and printed coats. Next came teddy-lined and shearling pieces – Del Boy's signature sheepskin coat rejuvenated for the style set – before Gucci's fur and leather Princetown loafers were seen on the feet of editors and models alike.
Rihanna's latest Puma x FENTY collection features fur sliders, and if RiRi says faux fur is hot, then faux fur is unequivocally smoking. So, from bombers to handbags via keyrings and berets, we've rounded up our favourite snuggly pieces to see you through autumn 2017.
